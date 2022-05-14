Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Update

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the April 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of Assure as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IONM stock remained flat at $$3.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. Assure has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

Assure ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. Assure had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Assure will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

IONM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Assure in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

