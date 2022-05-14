Astra Space (ASTR) & Its Competitors Financial Review

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) is one of 31 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Astra Space to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Astra Space has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astra Space’s rivals have a beta of 3.34, indicating that their average share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Astra Space and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A -$257.78 million -2.49 Astra Space Competitors $3.48 billion $133.10 million 18.93

Astra Space’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space. Astra Space is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Astra Space shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Astra Space shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Astra Space and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A -46.21% -38.89% Astra Space Competitors -2,284.50% -105.26% -7.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Astra Space and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00 Astra Space Competitors 198 1025 1720 44 2.54

Astra Space presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.39%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 36.52%. Given Astra Space’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Astra Space is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Astra Space rivals beat Astra Space on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Astra Space (Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc. designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

