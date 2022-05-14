ATB Capital Cuts SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$37.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. ATB Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SNC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.29.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

TSE SNC opened at C$24.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.08. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$23.64 and a 52 week high of C$38.25. The stock has a market cap of C$4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

In other news, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$130,683.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at C$114,405.52. Also, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$48,135.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$156,516.49.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.