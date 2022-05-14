ATB Capital Lowers Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$4.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

ACB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$6.50 price target (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$7.00 price target (up previously from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.17.

ACB stock opened at C$3.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$2.87 and a 1-year high of C$12.88. The stock has a market cap of C$783.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88.

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$68.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total transaction of C$36,719.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$168,169.94.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

