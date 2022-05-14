ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). ATI Physical Therapy reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 220%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ATI Physical Therapy.
ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 145.08%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 237,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 24,052 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE ATIP opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64.
About ATI Physical Therapy (Get Rating)
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.
