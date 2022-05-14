ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). ATI Physical Therapy reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 220%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ATI Physical Therapy.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 145.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATIP. Benchmark raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 237,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 24,052 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATIP opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

