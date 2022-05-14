Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of AAME stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.94. 2,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,309. The firm has a market cap of $59.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. Atlantic American’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

In related news, insider Harriett J. Robinson acquired 1,363,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,455,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 830,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,036. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 80.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

