Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Gap Up to $28.89

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.89, but opened at $29.60. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 4,521 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -926.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

