Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of AAWW opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.63. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 559.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 17,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 25,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,752,000 after buying an additional 51,165 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $648,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

