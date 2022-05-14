Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.22.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $112.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.64 and a 200 day moving average of $106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,763,000 after purchasing an additional 116,915 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 62,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

