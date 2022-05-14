Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($115.79) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NDA. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($102.11) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($68.42) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €89.38 ($94.08).

Get Aurubis alerts:

NDA stock opened at €84.08 ($88.51) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €94.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €62.20 ($65.47) and a 52-week high of €116.85 ($123.00).

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.