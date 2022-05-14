Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Down 61.8% in April

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the April 15th total of 253,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Shares of AUTLF opened at $1.39 on Friday. Austal has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.
About Austal (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Austal (AUTLF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.