Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Down 61.8% in April

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the April 15th total of 253,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of AUTLF opened at $1.39 on Friday. Austal has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.

About Austal

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

