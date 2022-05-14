Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.10% of Automatic Data Processing worth $102,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 37,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 79,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,834,000 after acquiring an additional 170,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP stock opened at $208.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.29 and a 52 week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

