Auxilium (AUX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,978.00

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Auxilium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Auxilium has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. Auxilium has a market cap of $91,810.07 and approximately $15,978.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000122 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000936 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000221 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Auxilium Coin Profile

Auxilium (CRYPTO:AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. The official website for Auxilium is auxilium.global . Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auxilium is forum.auxilium.global

Auxilium Coin Trading

