Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalo Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicine company which discovers, develops and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology and rare genetic diseases. Avalo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cerecor, is based in WAYNE, Pa. “

AVTX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Avalo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 332.13% and a negative net margin of 1,242.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 834,000 shares of company stock worth $598,610 over the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

