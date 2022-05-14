Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4,897.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 681.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,399,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 178,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.73. The company had a trading volume of 517,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,512. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.38 and its 200 day moving average is $76.62. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $81.26.

