AVEVA Group’s (AVV) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of AVEVA Group (LON:AVV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AVV. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,750 ($46.23) to GBX 3,600 ($44.38) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 3,000 ($36.99) target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($43.77) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,580 ($44.14).

Shares of AVV opened at GBX 2,130 ($26.26) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,800 ($22.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,242 ($52.30). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,387.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,841.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -169.05.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

