Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aviat Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.75.

AVNW opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $323.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $74.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.33 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 50.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

