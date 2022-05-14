Aviva PLC Acquires 1,561 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $128,043,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $64,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,168,000 after buying an additional 99,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,585,728,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 343.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 69,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,130,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $487.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.04.

DPZ opened at $340.94 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.15 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $381.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.11.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

