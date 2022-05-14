Aviva PLC Buys 2,574 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in United Rentals by 2.6% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $288.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.12. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.37 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on URI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.33.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

