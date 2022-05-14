Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $358.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $408.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.02. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $333.39 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TYL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.69.

Tyler Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.