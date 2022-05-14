Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 172.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,957 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,385 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,704,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of VMware by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,638,422 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $189,861,000 after purchasing an additional 959,037 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of VMware by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,766,440 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $436,455,000 after purchasing an additional 796,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,196,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $100.18 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.58 and a 1 year high of $167.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.29.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research cut their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, FBN Securities cut their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

