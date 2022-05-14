Aviva PLC Has $6.87 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.95 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

