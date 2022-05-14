Aviva PLC Has $7.53 Million Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 27.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 60.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 11.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $254.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.34. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.25 and a 1 year high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.65, for a total transaction of $607,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $4,749,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

