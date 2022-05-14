Aviva PLC Has $7.88 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,774 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after purchasing an additional 852,538 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 43.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,482,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 446,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,384,000 after purchasing an additional 419,358 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $24,092,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $22,197,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OKE opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $75.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

