Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

TSN opened at $90.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.92. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,936 shares of company stock worth $2,752,206. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

