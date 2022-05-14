Aviva PLC Sells 78,469 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,469 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,022,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $196,544.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,056,823 shares of company stock worth $2,482,348,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKR. HSBC raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.