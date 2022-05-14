Aviva PLC Trims Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,799 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,976 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,748,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $561,416,000 after buying an additional 72,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,656,000 after buying an additional 62,579 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 41.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,434,000 after buying an additional 772,802 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,530,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,193,000 after buying an additional 343,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,345,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,093,000 after buying an additional 256,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.92.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $135.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.