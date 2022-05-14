Aviva PLC Trims Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $2,503,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,968 shares of company stock valued at $38,613,470. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $157.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.68.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

