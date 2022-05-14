AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Raised to “Buy” at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZEK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of AZEK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Get AZEK alerts:

NYSE:AZEK opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71. AZEK has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sandra Lamartine acquired 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $100,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AZEK by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 273,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 57,481 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,798,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,684,000 after acquiring an additional 193,417 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AZEK by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,752,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,539,000 after acquiring an additional 475,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,369,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.