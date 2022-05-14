B. Riley Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 116,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,000. RumbleON comprises approximately 2.1% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,852,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter worth $12,279,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 160,470 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the fourth quarter worth $8,678,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter worth $6,237,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMBL traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 328,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,448. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. RumbleON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $48.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.81.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.54) EPS. Equities analysts predict that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 10,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $166,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,692 shares in the company, valued at $695,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marshall Chesrown bought 6,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,647.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,336.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RumbleON to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RumbleON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

