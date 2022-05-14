B. Riley Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,286,552 EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,286,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,980,000. EMCORE makes up 3.9% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.45% of EMCORE at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 393.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 721.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMKR shares. Lake Street Capital cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCORE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.58.

EMKR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 391,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,717. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. EMCORE Co. has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $119.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.33.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). EMCORE had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

