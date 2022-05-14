B. Riley Asset Management LLC Takes $4.28 Million Position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 606,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,000. Harvard Bioscience makes up 1.9% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Harvard Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 8.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO James W. Green acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,309,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,629.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James W. Green bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,319,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,887,847. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 313,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,274. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a market cap of $155.89 million, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

