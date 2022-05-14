B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley Buys 50,000 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.30 per share, with a total value of $2,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,839,609 shares in the company, valued at $282,053,114.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RILY opened at $48.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.81. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,032,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,201,000 after acquiring an additional 350,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 503,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 86,937 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after purchasing an additional 56,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

