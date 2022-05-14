B. Riley Trims Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Target Price to $10.50

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TLS has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Telos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Telos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Telos stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $511.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.01.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Telos had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telos will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 5.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in shares of Telos by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 179,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Telos by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Telos by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

