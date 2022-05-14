B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 158.43 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.11%. Analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,242.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Plains GP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.