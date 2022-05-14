B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 180 Degree Capital were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TURN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter worth $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TURN opened at $6.21 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

