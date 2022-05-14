Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives GBX 388.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 388.75 ($4.79).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 356 ($4.39) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 400 ($4.93) to GBX 460 ($5.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 310.40 ($3.83) on Wednesday. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 253.60 ($3.13) and a one year high of GBX 388.47 ($4.79). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 322.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 318.83. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.