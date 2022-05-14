BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $815.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($7.92) to GBX 735 ($9.06) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BAE Systems by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BAE Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BAE Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:BAESY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.63. 78,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

