Bailard Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 578.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $486,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.08. 220,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,602. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $228.00 and a one year high of $268.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.72 and a 200 day moving average of $250.86.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

