Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 52,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. SWM Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,161,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 75,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,442,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,426,748. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average of $48.92.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.