Bailard Inc. Has $36.94 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $36,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded up $6.60 on Friday, hitting $485.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,453,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,394. The stock has a market cap of $455.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.46. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

