Bailard Inc. Has $9.07 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.45.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded up $17.87 on Friday, reaching $371.76. 1,893,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $540.44. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

