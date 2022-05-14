Bailard Inc. Purchases 787 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,832 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6,724.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.90.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.48. 4,502,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,506,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.