Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $1.99. Bakkt shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 49,866 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bakkt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKKT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at $4,022,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth about $2,378,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 7.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and changed its name to Bakkt Holdings, Inc The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

