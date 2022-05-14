Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDP. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.36.

BLDP stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 14.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 419,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 357,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,236 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

