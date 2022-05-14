BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Down 70.9% in April

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the April 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BANDAI NAMCO stock traded up 1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 63,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,657. BANDAI NAMCO has a fifty-two week low of 31.15 and a fifty-two week high of 42.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 36.00.

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. Its Toys and Hobby segment offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, communications and peripheral equipment, consumer electronics, character-based products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, visual, RC and robot toys, molds, stationery, prizes, and other products.

