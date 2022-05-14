BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Down 70.9% in April

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the April 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BANDAI NAMCO stock traded up 1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 63,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,657. BANDAI NAMCO has a fifty-two week low of 31.15 and a fifty-two week high of 42.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 36.00.
