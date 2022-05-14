Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $551.00 million-$557.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $551.50 million.

Bandwidth stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $531.93 million, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.92. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.79 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAND. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $80.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.07.

In related news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $92,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 254.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after buying an additional 336,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,654,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bandwidth by 103.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,217,000 after purchasing an additional 142,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bandwidth by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,067,000 after purchasing an additional 81,542 shares during the last quarter.

About Bandwidth (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.