Bank of America Cuts Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $33.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Li Auto from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.24.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2,182.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Li Auto’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 495.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Li Auto by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

