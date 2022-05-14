Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Short Interest Down 68.8% in April

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

BCMXY stock remained flat at $$16.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. Bank of Communications has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $17.62.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 20.32%.

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

