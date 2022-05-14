Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives C$150.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$148.97.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.30 to C$175.57 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$165.00 to C$149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$168.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

BMO stock opened at C$132.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$119.51 and a 52-week high of C$154.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$143.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$142.36.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 14.8100014 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

